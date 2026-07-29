A Hand Up During a Difficult Season

My name is Renee, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done.





Over the past several years, I've faced challenges that at times felt impossible to overcome. I've experienced homelessness, financial instability, custody battles, health issues, and periods where I was simply trying to survive one day at a time. Despite those struggles, I have continued to work, care for my children, and do everything I can to build a stable life for my family.





Recently, a combination of financial setbacks, rising living expenses, and unexpected costs has left me significantly behind. With my job, I am able to borrow a little bit of money from next weeks paycheck to try to make it through, but I keep getting further behind and I'm having to choose what to sacrifice and what to pay. The other day I prayed to make it home with my car on empty. And just today I came out to a large crack in my windshield that stemmed from a small chip, and the state I live in requires no cracks to be within view for inspection.





My youngest daughter has also just been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and I'm now out of sick time, personal time, and almost out of vacation time to use for appointments. I work for a large corporate distribution center and points systems are unforgiving for single moms with little to no support. We have a case worker who is helping with resources as well.





The funds raised will be used for:





Back rent: $4520 Electric Bill: $271.71 Gas Bill: $73.88 Past due fines and fees: $500 Windshield replacement so my vehicle can pass state inspection and remain safe to drive Groceries and basic household necessities





My vehicle is especially important because it is my only means of transportation to work, daycare, appointments and handling everyday responsibilities. Without reliable transportation, everything becomes much more difficult. The inspection is due by the end of August.





I'm not looking for a handout, just a chance to catch my breath. I've been holding this down for almost two years by myself. Before here I spent nine months in the local homeless shelter waiting for an opportunity to start over again. There was no daycare available going into the summer months so I had to wait until I found a private sitter until I could even work to save the money to get a place. God is the only reason I am where I am now. I am consistently working towards a better future for my little family, but right now I just need a helping hand to let me up for air.





If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, I would be forever deeply grateful. If you can't donate financially, it would be just as helpful to share with friends and family.





Thank you for taking the tine to read my story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you can offer. Every act of kindness helps more than you know.





With gratitude,





Renee and Reign