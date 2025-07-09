A grandmother’s legal battle

My name is Faith. I lost 2 of my 3 daughters two years ago. My daughter had three children ￼she left behind. Her two oldest children are together in a home. The youngest live ￼separately. The last two years has been difficult for me as a mother. But as a grandmother I have faced many difficulties trying to keep the children connected. They have lost touch for along time now. I don’t have ￼ appropriate visitations so I can do so They deserve to ￼reconnect, I’m asking for help to relocate closer to my grandkids and for legal fees to retain an attorney in family law to help me get appropriate visitation. I’m facing financial difficulties in doing so. Family is very important to my. My god bless you