A Grandmothers Last Wish

UPDATE: Thank you for donating. The missing grandchild and grandkids arrived a few days ago and mom is enjoying her time with all of us!!! We could not have done this without you!!!





My mom has cancer and has taken a sudden turn for the worst. We never know how much time we have left with our loved ones. Mom’s dying wish is to see her granddaughter and great grandchildren, who live in Finland, one more time. The cost of flying three people over an ocean is more than my family can collectively contribute at this time. I am asking for help to get them over here this July for one last family gathering. All of her other children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are here. Those who know me know I do not ask for help often; but am always deeply grateful when my community steps up. Even the smallest donation adds up. Thank you very much for reading this and for at least considering helping us. As always, may you be blessed. 🦆💕



