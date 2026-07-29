A Grandmother Raising Six Grandchildren





“My name is Cassandra, and I am a grandmother who has dedicated my life to raising six of my grandchildren. Being their caregiver has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, but it has also come with significant financial and emotional challenges.





Every day, I work to provide them with a safe home, food, clothing, school supplies, transportation, and the love and stability they deserve. While I do everything I can, the costs of raising six children can be overwhelming.





I am reaching out for support to help cover our family’s essential needs and create opportunities for my grandchildren to thrive. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your help gives hope and encouragement to a grandmother doing her best to raise six amazing grandchildren.”



