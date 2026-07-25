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A Grandmother's Legacy of Love.

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeljah Dickson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deljah Dickson

A Grandmother's Legacy of Love.

Our Story...

A Grandmother's Legacy of Love began long before I ever sat down to finish writing it.

For more than forty years, my mother, Clotee McAfee, lived a life marked by faith, service, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. Those who knew her experienced a woman whose kindness, generosity, and servant's heart reflected Christ in the way she loved and cared for others.

Years ago, she began writing this book for my daughter Madison, her grandbaby.  Based on the biblical teachings she had instilled in me as a little girl and was actively passing down to my daughter in our everyday lives and prayer time together, she had formulated a proven blueprint to build Madison’s faith, identity, confidence in God, and a personal relationship with Him. Just as she had done for me.

My mother and I often talked about publishing these lessons one day so they could encourage not only Madison, but children everywhere.

When she unexpectedly passed away, that dream remained unfinished. As I sorted through her belongings, I found the pages she had so carefully prepared. Notes and heartfelt lessons, she had handwritten to Madison talking about wanting her to know God personally, understand how deeply He loved her, recognize that she was wonderfully made, and grow up confident in the unique purpose God created her to fulfill.

Through my tears, reading her words, I knew this was more than an unfinished manuscript; it was the continuation of her life's mission and a promise we had shared. Completing this book became my way of carrying forward the legacy she entrusted to me.

Today, A Grandmother's Legacy of Love is the beginning of fulfilling that dream. It carries forward the faith, wisdom, prayers, and love she poured into our family that have shaped my life, my success, and how I’ve dealt with every challenge I’ve ever faced, most recently, losing her, my best friend, my business partner, my role model, my greatest supporter, my prayer partner, my Cloe.

Because of those foundational lessons, I am the woman I am today. Those lessons she made sure Madison would have forever, and now children everywhere can as well.


Impact Of Your Investment

This investment will establish the infrastructure for the publishing of this first children's book, while creating a scalable platform capable of producing future titles, personalized editions, curriculum, accessible learning materials, and faith-based educational resources.


Use of Funds

Book Production & Illustration$12,000
Accessibility & Tactile Edition Development$7,000
Publishing, Printing & Distribution$5,000
Brand Development & Marketing$6,000
Digital Platform & Technology$5,000
Curriculum & Educational Resources$5,000
Legal, Business & Intellectual Property$3,000
Working Capital & Operations$7,000
Total Investment Requested$50,000


As a token of my appreciation, supporters will receive updates throughout the journey, a signed first-edition copy of the book, and recognition as Legacy Partners of this project.

Thank you so much for your support. I pray Gods's richest blessings on each of your lives.



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