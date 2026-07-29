A Global Evangelism and Prayer Journey"

Dear Brothers, Sisters, and Partners in Christ,

​God has laid a powerful, urgent mandate on my heart: to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the nations. Very soon, I will be embarking on a global evangelism journey, moving dynamically from one country to another to reach the unreached, minister to souls, and spread the light of God across the world.

​A mission of this scale cannot be carried out alone. It requires a body of believers moving together in unity. I am inviting you to actively participate in this journey with me, both through your financial seeds and through the power of agreement in prayer.

​How We Can Partner Together:

​Sow into the Global Harvest: Your generous donations will directly fund travel logistics, outreach materials, and local ministry efforts as I move from country to country. No amount is too small to make a kingdom impact.

​Send Your Prayer Requests: This is a two-way journey! If you choose to participate and donate, I want to carry your burdens with me.

​Important Note for Every Donor: When you give, please send me a direct message right here on the platform with your specific prayer requests. As I travel and minister worldwide, I am committing to personally lifting your needs, your families, and your requests up to God in prayer.

​Let’s reach the world together. Thank you for your radical generosity, your prayers, and your faith. May God richly bless you, open doors of favor for you, and multiply your seed sown!

​"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" — Romans 10:15