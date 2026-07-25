a Gaza War Survivor Treat His Son and Rebuild His

My name is Mohammad Kanaan Al-Khudari. I am 45 Helpyears old and originally from Gaza, Palestine.

During the war, I suffered a severe injury that resulted in the amputation of the toes on my right foot. I also developed arterial blockage as a consequence of the injury, which limits my mobility and ability to work.

My son is also facing serious health challenges. He has a spinal deformity, lung allergies, and perforated eardrums in both ears, requiring ongoing medical care and treatment.

I came to Spain seeking safety, medical care, and the opportunity to rebuild my life. However, I am facing severe financial hardship and need help covering basic living expenses and my son's medical treatment.

Your donations will help with:

My son's medical treatment and follow-up care.

My own medical needs related to my war injury.

Housing, food, and other essential living expenses.

Supporting us until I can find stable employment and become self-sufficient.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings hope to our family. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.