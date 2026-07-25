A Gaza Student Fighting to Walk and Learn Again

I am a university student from Gaza whose life changed dramatically because of the war. During the conflict, I suffered a severe leg injury that almost led to amputation. Thanks to emergency medical care, my leg was saved, but I still need specialized surgery and ongoing treatment that are not available to me. I was transferred to Egypt for medical care, but the financial burden of treatment, rehabilitation, transportation, and daily living expenses is far beyond what I can afford.





Despite everything, I have not given up on my future. I worked hard to earn excellent academic results, and my dream is to continue my university education and build a life where I can help others instead of depending on assistance. Without the necessary medical treatment, however, my recovery and education are both at risk.





Your support will directly help cover the costs of my surgery, medical consultations, rehabilitation, medications, transportation to medical appointments, and essential living expenses during my recovery. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to walking without pain, returning to my studies, and rebuilding my life after everything I have lost.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for giving me hope during one of the most difficult periods of my life.