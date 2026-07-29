A future worth funding

Right now in Kenya, many children are fighting silent battles no child should ever face. Bright young minds are being forced out of school not because they lack intelligence or ambition, but because their families can no longer afford the cost of education.

With the rising cost of living, unemployment, and economic struggles affecting so many homes, school fees, uniforms, books, and even transport have become luxuries for the less fortunate. Some children go to school hungry. Others stay home in tears, watching their dreams slowly slip away.

Yet despite all this, they still hold onto hope.

Hope of becoming doctors, teachers, pilots, engineers, and leaders who will one day help build a better Kenya. But hope alone cannot pay school fees.

This fundraiser is about more than money. It is about giving a child a fair chance at life. It is about telling a struggling parent, “You are not alone.” It is about making sure that poverty does not decide a child’s future.

Every contribution — big or small — can make a difference. A small donation could provide books, a school uniform, meals, or help keep a child in class instead of on the streets.

Together, we can be the reason a child keeps believing in their future.

Let us stand together for the less fortunate children of Kenya and give them the one thing that can never be taken away from them: education.

May God bless every helping hand and every generous heart.



