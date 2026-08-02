A Future For Naya

Hello everyone,

My name is Adam, I am 60 yo. I am starting this gofundme account for my 4 & 1/2 year old Akbash Turkish sheepdog mix.

I am also a single father of two girls. I myself have had a back injury that caused me having issues finding

work. I have been out of work & recovering since January of 2026. I am also finding it hard to locate employment. I am a computer annalist, that has expertise in working on PC's, Laptops, phones, as well as experience with Word-Press.

This brings me to the issues surrounding Naya my female Shepard. She has been showing signs of slowing down, & not very active, as well as just laying around.I have noticed some symptoms of large bumps and many sensitive parts of her hips, joints & rear legs struggle. I have attempted to boost her immune system with supplements as well as foods. Currently I am not receiving any Employment insurance or coverage of any kind. I only receive Social assistance, which barely covers rent & leaves me with very little to get by. with animal healthcare products, and vet prices. I can only do so much. She needs help to regain her life back. To do so I need to get her to a qualified vet, as well to maintain her current supplements w/out breaking the bank. I have had my years on this earth. I am not worried about myself. All I want is to see her happy, and enjoy her time with her family. I am saved in faith to my Lord Jesus Christ & pray for her as much as I can, I have faith & trust in my lord and Savior to help this animal.. So I am asking for help of any kind to get her back on her feet. Please if you can, anything helps.

Thank you &

Regards,

Adam