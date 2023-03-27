A Fundraiser for Doug O'Quinn

17 Years of Pain. A New Hope. A Chance for Freedom. ❤️

Doug & Cindi need your prayers, support, and help.

For Doug, pain has become a part of everyday life. He has been living with phantom limb pain for more than 17 years—a difficult and often relentless type of pain that can continue even after a limb is gone.

All this time, Doug has endured pain that most people could never imagine. But now, for the first time in a long time, there is a new opportunity and a reason to hope!

On September 30, 2026, Doug and Cindi are scheduled to travel to Pensacola to for his surgery with a specialist who will perform Targeted Muscle Reinnervation (TMR).

For Doug, this isn't simply another surgery.

It's a chance. It's hope. And prayerfully, it could be a turning point.

What is TMR?

Targeted Muscle Reinnervation, or TMR, is a procedure that can redirect nerves that are no longer serving their original purpose after amputation.

In Doug's case, the surgeon will identify and separate two major nerves that can be redirected. One nerve will be attached to the bicep and the other to the tricep.

The goal is for those nerves to grow into the muscles over the next several months. Prayerfully, this will help heal the nerves and either greatly reduce—or completely relieve—the phantom limb pain Doug has endured for so long.

There are no guarantees. But after living with this pain for so many years, he has an incredible opportunity to try something that could truly change his life.

We are praying and believing for the best possible outcome.

The Financial Challenge

Although this surgery is considered elective, that doesn't make it any less important to Doug's quality of life. Because of the way the procedure is covered, he is facing his full insurance deductible and co-pay, along with the additional financial challenges that come with surgery and recovery.

We have set a goal of $6,000 to help Doug and Cindi meet these expenses.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference.

$10, $25, $50, $100—or whatever you are able to give—will help bring Doug one step closer to this surgery and the possibility of a life with significantly less pain.

And if you aren't in a position to donate, please share this fundraiser. Your share could put this story in front of someone who is able to help.

Most Importantly, Please Pray 🙏

More than anything, we are asking for prayer as Doug approaches September 30th.

Please pray for:

Miraculous and complete relief from his phantom limb pain A successful surgery with no complications That the nerves will grow properly into the bicep and tricep That Doug will maintain the full functionality he currently has That his body will heal well and respond exactly as hoped A smooth recovery over the months ahead Strength, patience, and encouragement throughout the process An understanding and accommodating work situation while Doug heals

We are praying that this procedure will open the door to a new chapter—a future where pain no longer controls his everyday life.

We know there are no guarantees. But we also know that hope is powerful, and we are choosing to have hope.

We are praying that through this procedure, the skill of his doctors, the support of his family and friends, and most importantly, God's healing hand, Doug can finally experience the relief he has been praying for.

Our hope is simple: less pain, more freedom, and a chance for Doug to truly live without the constant burden of phantom limb pain. ❤️

If you can donate, thank you.

If you can share, thank you.

If you can pray, thank you.

Every prayer, every share, and every dollar means more to us than you know.

Thank you for standing beside Doug & Cindi and supporting them on this journey. They are incredibly grateful for every person who chooses to walk alongside them, pray with them, and help them believe in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

After such a long road, they're praying this is the beginning of something new—

a chapter filled with hope, healing, and freedom. ❤️🙏







