A friend in need

My wife, myself, and our two sons are in dire need of your help. I've never felt so low in my life to actually have to ask our community for financial help. This is new for me and don't wish this fate on anyone. It's truly a humiliatingly and an embarrassing place to be in. I've always been able to take care of my family by working hard and spending every dime where it needs to be spent. But ever since Hurricane Milton I'm constantly trying to play catch-up. Instead of getting two steps forward, I'm going two steps back. Our home was destroyed in the storm and the hotel owners took advantage of "their good fortune" and raised the rates on their rooms double. Sometimes even triple. I was told that this is legal for them to do but it's definitely not morally correct or empathetically correct. But I suppose they need to make as much money as they can while they can. And people were told FEMA was helping families but that wasn't the truth. After we would fill out applications to FEMA, we would get a response back stating that funds are not available due to the funds had already been allocated and dispersed to other countries (per leaders of OUR government). So many of us were left being overcharged or with no where to stay at all. We wore out our welcome with everyone we knew. And those who said to myself and my family, "DONT WORRY, WE GOT YOU! MONETARILY, EMOTIONALLY, IN ANY WAY YOU NEED, WE GOT YOU!!) Well that wasn't so. No one had us. But we did have each other. And we had the Lord. THANK GOD 🙏 even though the storm was some time ago we still have not got caught up. If we had about $2,500 it would catch us up and give us a base amount to grow on. If you can, anything would be appreciated. Thank you and my family thanks you.