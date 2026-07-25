A Friend in Need

I'm not even sure where to begin, since it's not my story, but a friend's. She has a medical health issue, that I will not be disclosing out of respect, however, according to Google; it's treatable. She recently (within in past year or two) laid her mother to rest and her grandmother to a senior home due to decreasing health. (I'm potentially leaving out other information regarding her grandmother because I can't verify it at this time, and I don't want to mislead anyone.) Now, she lost her job because her car was taken by the bank and couldn't get to work. Luckily, she has some help from her boyfriend and father, so she is not homeless right now, but very close to. She has been trying to find any work, but due to her lack of education, it's near impossible. I believe she deserves a break becasue I wouldn't be surprised if she was one of the stars in the night sky. She is beyond kind, sweet, and hard working; sacrificing her education to help take care of her parents.