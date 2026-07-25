A friend in me

There are so many people out there hope you feel completely alone not because they're bad people but because life has beaten them down push them away or left them without anybody to turn to I know what it feels like to carry everything by yourself to feel unsupported and to have no one to call when things get overwhelming that's why I'm starting this Mission I want to become a mentor and a life coach for people who don't have support system people are trying to do better but have no one to help them get there people who need guidance encouragement or even just someone who will answer the phone when they're struggling my goal is simple to show up for people who feel like they have no one I want to help with the real life needs rights to court rights to class rights to community service help getting close Food hygiene items or just someone to talk to when they're overwhelmed some people don't need money or things they just need someone who listens someone who cares and someone who won't judge them I want to be that person your support will help me build this Mission covering gas for transportation basic supplies emergency needs and the tools they need to mention people who are trying to get their life back on track every donation helped me reach someone who feels invisible and remind them that they matter thank you for believing in this purpose thank you for helping me be a Lifeline for people who feel alone in the world