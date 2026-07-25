A Fresh Start: Transportation to Rebuild My Life

Over the past few months, life has been challenging. I lost my job in March, and while I worked as hard as I could doing side jobs and odd work to stay afloat, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the bills that continued to pile up.

I’m finally starting to get back on my feet, but I’m at a point where I need reliable transportation to truly move forward. Having a car will allow me to get to work consistently, expand my job opportunities, and rebuild my financial stability.

I’m asking for help to cover the cost of a vehicle and to get through this transition until my regular paychecks begin coming in. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity mean more than I can express.



