A fresh start in recovery for me and my children

I have been addicted to alcohol for a decade. I have now been sober for eight days. My parents are kicking me out of their home for not wanting to leave for six months to a recovery center out of state. I don’t want to leave my children for that long. I know I can do it here locally and go to AA meetings.I also found out that I have stage one liver failure and know im dying slowly.I’m certain I will never drink again. My kids are my world.They saved my life. They’re three beautiful little girls and awesome teenage son. I don’t have a drivers license, so I’ll be walking to work. I need $300 to get my license back,I’m $900 short on child support for my son and now have no vehicle, due to my parents taking it back while I was making payment's. I just need a fresh start. I can get low income housing once I have transportation and a way to work and to drop my kids to and from. please help change a lifelong addicts life and give me a chance. If you cannot donate please say prayers thank you.