A Fresh Start: Housing for My Family

Life has changed dramatically for me and my family in a very short amount of time. Recently, we lost our housing and found ourselves facing homelessness while trying to rebuild my life. As I was struggling to find stability, I received another devastating blow—I was diagnosed with cancer.

Right now, I am doing everything I can to focus on my health and secure safe, stable housing for my family Managing medical appointments, treatments, and daily expenses has become overwhelming without a place to call home. What should be a time spent focusing on healing has instead become a daily struggle to meet basic needs.

I am reaching out for help because I cannot do this alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward securing stable housing, covering essential living expenses, transportation to medical appointments, and helping me maintain a safe environment for my family

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean so much. Your kindness, prayers, and support give me hope during one of the most difficult times of my life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to stability, healing, and a fresh start.





Thank you

Jennifer