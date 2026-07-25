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A Fresh Start: Help Me Rebuild My Life

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJacob Pernell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jacob Pernell

A Fresh Start: Help Me Rebuild My Life

A Fresh Start: Help Me Rebuild My Life

I recently relocated to a new state and have had to start completely over. While I’m grateful to be newly employed, the transition has been more difficult than I anticipated. I’ve been working hard to rebuild my life, but right now I’m struggling to maintain stable housing and no longer have reliable transportation to get to work. Despite doing everything I can, I’m finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me. Throughout my life, I’ve always found joy in helping others, even when it meant giving from what little I had. Today, however, I’m in a season where I have to humble myself and ask for the same kindness I’ve tried to show others.

My fundraising goal is $8,000. These funds will allow me to purchase a dependable used vehicle and cover approximately two months of rent, giving me the stability and breathing room I need to continue working, rebuild financially, and move forward instead of constantly trying to catch up.

This isn’t just about getting through a difficult season—it’s about creating a foundation for a better future. My goal is to become debt-free, build my own business, and one day be in a position to generously help others who find themselves facing hardships like mine. I truly believe God has blessed me with gifts and talents that have been placed on hold while I’ve focused on surviving. I don’t want to spend my life simply surviving when I know I’m called to do so much more. My prayer is to move beyond survival and begin living out the purpose God has placed on my life.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much. Every gift, prayer, and share helps move me one step closer to rebuilding my life and becoming the person God has called me to be.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me during this season. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than I can express. I look forward to the day when I’m able to pay this kindness forward and help others the way you’ve helped me.


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