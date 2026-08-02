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A Fresh Start For Tom & Goku

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byThomas Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thomas Smith

A Fresh Start For Tom & Goku

​Hi, my name is Tom, and this is my dog, Goku. The past few years have been some of the hardest of my life. I’ve moved through five different places in three years, constantly trying to find stable work and a safe place for me and my pup. No matter how hard I’ve tried, I haven’t been able to find steady enough income to keep us grounded.


​Life has felt overwhelming and fast-paced, and I’ve been struggling to keep up. Recently, those hardships hit a breaking point when I trusted family members who instead took advantage of me. I was given a building to construct a tiny home, only to have the rules constantly shifted, my work blocked, and my labor exploited. After standing up against mistreatment on the job, I was terminated under unfair circumstances, leaving me back at square one.


​Despite everything—including having my character dragged through the mud for simply speaking the truth—I’m not giving up. I’m choosing to rebuild—slowly, honestly, and from the ground up.


​Recently, I was blessed with a small lot of land and a camper. It isn't much, but it's the first real chance I’ve had in a long time to create something stable and lasting.


The camper doesn't have heat or AC, so I'm currently working on that. My dream now is to build a simple, self-sufficient homestead where me and Goku can live safely, grow, and finally have a home that no one can take away.

To document the journey, I’ve started posting daily videos and photos of me and Goku building everything ourselves — every board, every repair, every sunrise.


We’re calling it “The Pup & Pine Project.”

​I’m raising funds to help cover the basic materials needed to build a small cabin: lumber, insulation, roofing, tools, and essentials that I can’t afford on my own.


Along with building our home and establishing our homestead, part of this fundraiser will help me set up a home cottage bakery so I can put my background in the culinary arts to work, baking and selling from-scratch goods right from home. I’m not asking for luxury — just enough to give us a chance at stability and a way to support ourselves.

​Once our build is complete, we will continue making content of our journey farming, fishing, homesteading, baking, and eventually start our own Pup & Pine Project merch!


​If you choose to support us, you’re not just helping build a cabin — you’re helping rebuild a life. You’re giving me and Goku a foundation to stand on, and the opportunity to create something hopeful out of a really difficult chapter.


​Thank you for reading, sharing, or donating. Even a kind word means more than you know.


​— Tom & Goku

​Please follow us on Instagram for daily photos & videos!

Instagram: Pup.Pine.Project

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