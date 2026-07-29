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A fresh start for Shelby Ann

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelby Calhoun

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kerry Brock

A fresh start for Shelby Ann

My name is Shelby, and I never imagined I would find myself in a situation like this. I am 18 years old, trying to prepare for college and move forward with my life after a painful breakup. Instead, I have been left scared, overwhelmed, and struggling to rebuild after a series of traumatic events.

I believe I was targeted in part because of my political beliefs and my support for President Donald Trump. What began as disagreements over politics and personal differences eventually escalated into hostility that left me fearing for my safety and future.

After my ex-boyfriend and I broke up, things quickly became hostile. What began as arguments escalated into behavior that left me feeling unsafe and fearful for my future.

When I went to retrieve my belongings after the breakup, I discovered that many of my clothes, personal items, and sentimental family keepsakes were gone. Some of those items had been passed down through generations of my family and carried memories that can never truly be replaced.

The most devastating moment came when I received photos and videos showing my belongings being burned. Seeing pieces of my life destroyed out of anger was heartbreaking and emotionally devastating.

More recently, the situation became physical. During an encounter with my ex-boyfriend, I was pushed and slapped, and a fight broke out. I reported what happened and attempted to pursue charges. However, I was informed that proving the case could be difficult, leaving me feeling frustrated and vulnerable. While my ex-boyfriend was later arrested, I remain fearful that he could be released and return to harassing, stalking, or harming me again.

Since these events, I have lived with constant anxiety about my safety. I am trying to focus on graduating high school and preparing for college, but the emotional, financial, and legal burdens have become overwhelming.

I am asking for help to rebuild my life and protect myself moving forward. Donations will be used for:

• Legal representation and attorney fees

• Filing fees and court-related expenses

• Personal safety measures and self-defense training

• Replacing clothing and personal belongings that were destroyed

• Transportation and emergency expenses related to court appearances and legal proceedings

• Temporary security needs and other expenses related to protecting myself and rebuilding my life

I never thought I would have to ask for help like this, but I am doing everything I can to move forward and create a safe future for myself. Every donation, share, and message of support helps more than you know.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. Your support gives me hope during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me rebuild.


Shelby Ann


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