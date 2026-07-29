A Fresh Start for Our Family of Three

Nine years ago, my wife and I moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina hoping for new opportunities and a better future. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way we planned.





This year, we made the difficult decision to move back to Pennsylvania to be closer to family and rebuild our lives. The move was necessary, but it came with significant financial strain. Between relocation costs and existing debt, we fell behind and are now working hard to catch up.





Right now, the three of us — my wife, our 10-year-old son, and I — are living with my parents while we get back on our feet. We’re grateful to have their support, but our goal is to provide our son with a stable home of his own — a place where he feels secure, proud, and settled.





We are raising $5,000 to:

• Catch up on outstanding debts

• Cover essential expenses

• Put ourselves in position to qualify for housing

• Begin saving toward a home for our family





We are both working and committed to rebuilding responsibly. This support would not be a handout — it would be a stepping stone that helps us move forward and create stability for our son.





Any amount, no matter how small, means more to us than we can express. If you’re unable to give, sharing our story would also be a blessing.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing in second

chances.