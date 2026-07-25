GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Fresh Start for Our Family of 8

GoalR 60,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byElanie Wedderspoon

A Fresh Start for Our Family of 8

Hello,

We are a family of 8 who are working hard to rebuild our lives and create a stable, loving home for our family.

Like many families, we have faced difficult challenges that have left us starting over with very little. As we work toward a brighter future, one of our biggest needs is something many people take for granted—basic clothing and shoes for every member of our household.

Our family includes two adult women, two adult men, a 7-month-old baby boy and a newborn baby girl, and a three-year-old little girl and a three-year-old little boy. Our children are growing quickly, and every day we are reminded how important it is to provide them with warm clothing, comfortable shoes, and the essentials they need to grow up healthy, safe, and confident.

We are not asking for luxury items. We are asking for the basic necessities that every family deserves.

Your support will help us purchase:

  1. Everyday clothing for all 8 family members
  2. Shoes for daily wear, work, and play
  3. Newborn and 7-month-old clothing, blankets, hats, socks, and other baby essentials
  4. Clothing for our two three-year-olds as they continue to grow
  5. Winter and summer clothing suitable for South Africa's changing seasons
  6. Underwear, socks, sleepwear, and other everyday essentials

Every contribution—no matter the amount—will bring us one step closer to rebuilding our lives with dignity and hope.

How Your Donation Will Be Used

Our fundraising goal of R60,000 will help cover:

  1. Adult clothing and shoes
  2. Children's and 7-month-old clothing and shoes
  3. Newborn clothing and essentials
  4. Seasonal clothing for winter and summer
  5. Underwear, socks, and sleepwear
  6. A small contingency for changing prices and unexpected needs

We are committed to using every donation responsibly and will share updates throughout our journey. Whenever possible, we will post photos of purchases and provide receipts so you can see the impact of your generosity.

Why This Matters

Proper clothing is about more than appearance.

It means our adults can attend work opportunities with confidence.

It means our children can stay warm, comfortable, and healthy.

It means our newborn has the soft, safe clothing every baby deserves.

Most importantly, it gives our family the chance to move forward with dignity and hope.

How You Can Help

If you are able to donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you cannot donate, sharing our campaign with your family, friends, and community is just as valuable and helps us reach more people who may be able to help.

Every act of kindness makes a difference.

Thank you for believing in our family and helping us build a stronger future.

With sincere gratitude,

Grace and Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve