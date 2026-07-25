A fresh start for our family

My name is Alexandria, and my husband and I are working hard to build a better future for our family. We have two young boys, and although my husband works full-time, we recently found ourselves overwhelmed by debt after a series of financial setbacks.

We aren't looking for someone else to solve all of our problems. We've been selling belongings, cutting expenses, and doing everything we can to get back on our feet. I'm also working toward completing nursing school so I can provide a more stable future for our family.

Right now, our biggest obstacle is paying down several high-interest credit cards. Reducing these balances would relieve an enormous amount of financial pressure and help us move toward qualifying for a home loan so we can give our children a permanent place to call home.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward paying down this debt and helping us move one step closer to financial stability. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can offer. We are incredibly grateful.