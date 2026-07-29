A Fresh Start for Our Family

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help during an important transition in our lives.





We are a family of 10 working toward moving into a safe and spacious home where our children can have enough room to sleep comfortably, learn, grow, and simply enjoy being together as a family.





Our current living situation has become overcrowded, and despite working hard and doing everything we can, the financial challenge of moving into a larger home has been difficult to overcome alone. The costs of deposits, moving expenses, utility setup, and securing stable housing add up quickly for a large family.





We are raising funds to help us:

• Secure a larger family home

• Cover moving and deposit expenses

• Create a stable and peaceful environment for our children

• Provide enough space for our family’s daily needs





Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to giving our children the comfort and stability they deserve. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our campaign and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this journey. We truly appreciate every person who helps us move one step closer to a new beginning.