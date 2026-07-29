A Fresh Start for My Family & Tyke

For the last four years, I have lived in a small rental where I've done everything I could to make it work. Unfortunately, my situation has reached a breaking point, and for the first time, I am asking for help.

Although fundraisers only allow me to choose one category, the truth is that I have several urgent needs all happening at once.

Since the first week of February, my home has had no running water. The water account is in my landlord's name, and despite my efforts, I have not been allowed to take over the account myself. During the years I've lived here, I have also gone without working heat and air conditioning and have paid out of pocket for numerous repairs that should have been the landlord's responsibility.

Things became even harder after my vehicle broke down. As a mother of two, reliable transportation is essential. I was temporarily using my landlord's vehicle, but circumstances surrounding that arrangement eventually contributed to me losing my job. Since then, my housing situation has continued to deteriorate, and I am now facing an eviction case in court.

In the middle of all this hardship, I was recently blessed with something I desperately needed: a vehicle. It was truly a gift and an answered prayer. However, it still needs to be legally registered and tagged before I can fully use it to rebuild my life, look for work, and provide for my family.

I am also raising funds for my beloved dog, Tyke. He suffers from severe skin issues and scratches himself constantly, sometimes until he bleeds. There is a liquid collagen supplement that helps him tremendously, but right now it is simply beyond my financial reach. Watching him suffer while being unable to afford what he needs is heartbreaking.

To be completely honest, food has also become a struggle. I always make sure my children and my dog eat first, even when that means I go without. Any additional support will help put food in our home while I work through these challenges and get back on my feet.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for a chance to stabilize my family's situation, care for my dog, keep transportation on the road, and move forward from an incredibly difficult chapter.

If you are able to donate, share, or simply say a prayer, I would be deeply grateful. Every dollar, every share, and every act of kindness helps more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping my family, Tyke, and me take the next step toward a better future.