A Fresh Start for My Family

After a difficult season of life, my children and I are beginning a new chapter.

I recently finalized my divorce after leaving an abusive relationship and made the decision to relocate from Minnesota to Virginia in hopes of creating a safer, more stable future for my two children, ages 9 and 6. While this move represents hope and a fresh start, it has also come with challenges I couldn't fully prepare for.

I've been actively applying for jobs and working hard to secure employment as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, finding work before officially relocating has been more difficult than expected. I'm committed to providing for my family, and I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet.

I'm asking for help covering our rent and essential living expenses during this transition so that my children can continue to have the stability of a safe home while I complete this move and secure employment. My goal is simply to bridge the gap until I can become financially self-sufficient again.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping a roof over our heads and helping us settle into our new beginning. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing in our family's fresh start. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.



