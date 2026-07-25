A Fresh Start for My Children & Me

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

My name is Cassie, and I’m a Christian mother of two beautiful children. After much prayer and many difficult circumstances, I am walking through a divorce and preparing to start over as a single mom.

This season of life has been one of the hardest I’ve ever faced, but I truly believe God is leading my family toward a brighter future. My prayer is to build a stable, peaceful home where my children can thrive and where we can begin this next chapter without being overwhelmed by financial burdens.

As I prepare to move forward on my own, I’m carrying debt that has become difficult to manage. My teenage daughter also has extensive dental work ahead of her, with an estimated cost of nearly $30,000, and providing the care she needs is one of my greatest priorities.

On top of that, my vehicle is becoming increasingly unreliable, making it difficult to get to work, transport my children, and manage our daily responsibilities. Having dependable transportation is essential as I continue providing for my family.

Any funds raised will go toward:

Paying down debt so I can begin this new chapter on solid financial footing. Helping cover my daughter’s necessary dental treatment. Replacing my unreliable vehicle with dependable transportation. Creating a secure, stable home for my two children as we rebuild our lives.

I know God has carried us through every difficult season, and I trust He will continue to provide. Whether you choose to give financially, share this fundraiser, or simply keep my family in your prayers, I am deeply grateful.

Thank you for helping us take the first steps toward a new beginning filled with hope, healing, and faith.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1



