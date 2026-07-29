A Fresh Start for Me and My Son

Hi everyone,





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but after experiencing a difficult and unexpected breakdown in a long-term relationship, I am working to rebuild and create a stable new beginning for myself and my son.





Like many people, I trusted that the life I was building with my partner was secure. Unfortunately, circumstances changed in ways that left me carrying the emotional and financial weight of starting over sooner than expected. While I continue to work full-time and do everything I can to move forward responsibly, the costs associated with securing a new home have become overwhelming.

I am raising funds to help cover:

Security deposit and move-in costs Moving expenses Utility setup fees and deposits Essential household items for our new space

This support would help us transition into a safe and stable environment as we begin this next chapter.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support during this time.



