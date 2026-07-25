A Fresh Start For Latrice and Her Kids

A single mother of five named Latrice recently made the incredibly difficult decision to flee a domestic violence situation shortly before Christmas in order to protect herself and her children. Since then, they have been living in a transitional housing program while working hard to rebuild their lives and regain stability. They are also navigating this new season in an entirely new state, away from family, loved ones, and their normal support system. Like many families starting over after crisis, the road forward comes with many financial and emotional challenges. This fundraiser is intended to help support their fresh start as they work toward moving into a permanent home and rebuilding stability for her children. Donations will go toward essential household items, furniture, bedding, groceries, transportation needs, children’s essentials, and other basic necessities needed to help create a safe and stable environment for the family as they begin again.I have been in contact with her for quite some time and have seen both the hardships this family has faced and the determination she has to create a better future for her children.

Any support, prayers, or sharing of this fundraiser would mean so much as this family works toward healing, stability, and a fresh beginning.♥️











