A Fresh Start for Jimmy: Transportation, Housing,

My name is Jimmy Lively, and I’m asking for help after losing nearly everything over the last few months.





I was living in Pontiac, Michigan, when the home I rented became the subject of a dispute involving the property’s Certificate of Occupancy. The landlord refused to complete the work necessary to bring the home into compliance with city requirements, and after a long legal battle, I was ultimately forced to leave my home.





Being displaced turned my life upside down. With limited options and trying to avoid living on the streets, I left Michigan hoping to rebuild and earn income through delivery work. Unfortunately, shortly after relocating, I was hit with one setback after another. My vehicle suffered major mechanical problems, my expenses quickly piled up, and I found myself struggling just to keep a roof over my head.





Today, I’m doing everything I can to move forward. I’m working whenever possible, staying positive, and refusing to give up. But the loss of my home, transportation issues, and the financial burden that followed have left me in a position where I need help getting back on my feet.





Any donation will go toward housing, transportation, fuel, food, and rebuilding a stable foundation for my future. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story and keeping me in your prayers would mean the world to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.





God bless,

Jimmy Lively