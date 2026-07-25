A Fresh Start for Carolyn

On May 31, Carolyn's life was turned upside down when a three-alarm fire swept through her apartment complex. Thankfully, her sweet pup was safely staying with a friend, and Carolyn escaped without injury—even after courageously re-entering the building to help alert neighbors and assist them in getting out safely.

If you know Carolyn, you know what a gift she is to the people around her. She is brilliant, thoughtful, and endlessly generous. By day, she contributes to research that helps advance life-saving medical treatments. Outside of work, she shares that same care and creativity with friends and family—often through unforgettable baked goods and countless acts of kindness.

This fundraiser will help her replace everyday essentials, furnish a new living space, and provide some stability during an incredibly difficult season. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the burden as she works toward a fresh start.

Thank you for helping surround Carolyn with the same kindness and generosity she has shown so many others.