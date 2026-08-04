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A Fresh Start For a beautiful soul

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Pahlck

Fundraiser funds will be received by Natasha Fontenot

A Fresh Start For a beautiful soul

Hi everyone,

If you know Jojo, you know she is a creator, an artist, and someone who spends her life trying to spread kindness and lift others up. She is always looking out for everyone else—but right now, she needs her community to wrap their arms around her and help her start a brand-new chapter.

Recently, Jojo had to make the incredibly difficult but brave decision to walk away from a toxic, volatile living situation. It was an environment where her peace was compromised, and for her own safety, well-being, and state of mind, she had to choose herself. She packed up what she could, grabbed her incredibly loyal dog and best friend, Booba, and left that situation behind for good.

Right now, she has a safe harbor. Our family has opened up our home and our hearts to her so she can finally take a deep breath and heal. But Jojo is a fiercely independent woman whose ultimate goal is to stand entirely on her own two feet and build a sustainable, permanent future.

To help her get there, we are offering her a piece of our property to live on. Jojo’s dream—and the goal of this fundraiser—is to purchase a move-in ready barn-shed or tiny cabin shell that can be placed on the land and transformed into a safe, peaceful sanctuary for her and Booba.

What your donations will fund:

 The purchase of a basic living shed/cabin shell.

 Materials to insulate, finish, and make the space fully liveable.

 Creating a dedicated, safe corner where she can finally set up her beautiful handmade desk, focus on her artwork, clean her rock-hounding treasures, and rebuild her life in absolute peace.

Jojo is immensely talented and hardworking (she literally builds her own furniture from scratch!), so she is ready to put in the sweat equity to finish the inside of this home. She just needs a helping hand from all of us to secure the actual foundation and structure.

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward getting Jojo and Booba into their safe space. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this link or sending prayers and positive energy means the absolute world to us and to her.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting this beautiful soul on her journey to a new beginning.

With love and gratitude,

Jojo’s Support Team 🐾

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