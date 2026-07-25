A fresh start, debt free, for a family of 5

My Biggest goal is to have an emergency fund so we do not need to borrow money from family anymore. We are in several small debts from years ago with a couple credit cards that went to collections. I would love to pay those off and close the accounts, pay back our families, and keep some in a savings account for emergencies.

We are a family of 5, my husband tries so hard to provide and is currently searching a second job so I can continue staying home with the kids while they are so young.

We have had a very hard time catching up since groceries and gas have skyrocketed. We haven’t been able to pay down debts and are barely making ends meet while trying to give our kids the best start possible.

It seems like every time we get one step ahead we take two steps back, between needing to purchase a larger family vehicle a year ago and unexpected emergency vet trips we feel like we are drowning in bills. We cannot afford the gas to take the kids to go do anything fun and it breaks my heart. Please only contribute if it will not take any comforts away from you. Bless all who read.