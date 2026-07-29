A Fresh Start After My Car Accide

A few months ago, I was involved in a car accident that left my vehicle totaled. Since then, getting to work, appointments, and everyday responsibilities has become extremely difficult. I’ve been doing my best to get by, but reliable transportation is something I truly need to regain my independence and stability. I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover the cost of purchasing a dependable vehicle so I can continue working and moving forward. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean the world to me and help me take an important step toward rebuilding after this setback. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for sharing my story.



