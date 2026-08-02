A Fresh Start After Financial Hardship

Hello,

My name is hana, and Im reaching out with humility to ask for a little help during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Over the past few years, I have faced significant financial challenges that have left me with debts I am struggling to repay. Despite working hard and doing everything I can to improve my situation, the burden has become overwhelming.

Im also preparing for a major life transition and trying to build a fresh start. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help me reduce my financial burden, cover essential moving expenses, and move toward a more stable future.

I know many people are facing challenges of their own, so if you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. Your generosity gives me hope and reminds me that I am not alone.

With gratitude,

Hana