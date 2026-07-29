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A Forever Foundation for Aly and Charli

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$1,050 USD

Fundraiser created byNichole Harbert

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nichole Harbert

A Forever Foundation for Aly and Charli

For seven years, our nieces, Aly (15) and Charli (9), have been an essential part of our family. Since they were small, we have served as their legal guardians, providing them with a stable, loving home alongside our biological children. We have always strived to prioritize their health, safety, and long-term well-being above all else.

While they are already our daughters in our hearts, we have reached a critical crossroads. Recent events have made it clear that to truly protect their futures and ensure they have the stability they deserve, we must take action. After consulting with legal counsel, we are moving forward with a private legal action. This is an essential step to ensure their medical and emotional needs are consistently met and that their home with us remains secure for the rest of their childhoods.

Why we are asking for help:

Legal battles for permanence are emotionally and financially taxing. Our lawyer has confirmed we have every right to pursue this, but we cannot do it alone. We are raising $6,000 to cover the following:

  1. $5,000 Legal Retainer: To secure professional representation for this private action.
  2. $1000 for Court Costs & Expert Documentation: To cover necessary filing fees and specialized reports from their long-term care providers.

We believe God put these girls in our home for a reason. We have strived to do His will, even when we are weary. We have a strong community that has supported us through many hurdles, and we are asking you to stand with us once more. Whether it is through prayer or a donation of any size, you are helping us build a 'forever' foundation for two girls who have already spent half their lives in our care.

Thank you for helping us bring them home for good.




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