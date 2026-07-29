A First Responder Asking for Help

For many years, I proudly served my community as a Corrections Deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. My career was built on helping others, protecting the public, and showing up when people needed someone to stand beside them during difficult moments.

Today, I find myself in a position I never expected—I am the one needing help.

After 20 years of service, I am now retired and living on disability due to serious health conditions. I have been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a life-threatening heart condition that requires ongoing medical care, testing, monitoring, and specialist visits. In addition, I have experienced neurological symptoms that have required extensive testing and treatment.

Like many families, we have faced increasing medical costs. My insurance coverage has changed significantly, leaving us responsible for large out-of-pocket expenses, deductibles, specialist care, testing, medications, and travel related to medical treatment. The financial burden has become overwhelming.

As someone who spent a career helping others through some of the hardest moments of their lives, asking for help does not come easily. However, I have learned that strength is not only found in serving others—it is also found in accepting support when it is needed.





My goal is to raise $15,000 to help offset the overwhelming medical expenses that have accumulated due to ongoing heart care, neurological testing, specialist appointments, medications, and out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance. While my total medical needs exceed this amount, reaching this goal would provide significant relief and allow me to continue receiving the care and monitoring I need without the constant stress of wondering how the bills will be paid. Every donation, whether large or small, brings me one step closer to focusing on my health and recovery instead of financial worry.

It will help cover medical expenses, specialist appointments, testing, medications, and ongoing healthcare needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, and encouragement you can offer. Every contribution helps lighten the burden and allows me to focus on my health and healing.





With gratitude,

Nicole