A Firefighters Final Act of Selfless Service

On the 18th of April 2026, in a moment that lasted only seconds, everything changed.





Zachary Banda didn’t have time to think—only to act. A trailer was suddenly coming straight toward their vehicle. There was no way to avoid it. No time to escape.





In that split second, Zachary made a choice.





He turned the vehicle—deliberately—placing himself between the impact and the woman he loved, his soon-to-be fiancé. He took the force of the collision on the driver’s side, knowing exactly what it meant. His actions were not instinct alone—they were courage, sacrifice, and love in their purest form.





Because of him, she lived and two children didn't lose their mother.





Zachary embodied what it truly means to serve. As a firefighter for 9 years, he lived by duty, honor, and selfless service—not just in uniform, but in his final moments. He did what he had sworn to do: protect others, no matter the cost.





Now, his family is left carrying the weight of that loss.





We are asking for help to raise $5,000 to support his family with memorial expenses and to honor the life of a man who gave everything to save another. No family should have to bear this burden alone—especially not after such a profound act of sacrifice.





If you are able, please consider donating. And if you cannot, sharing this message means just as much.





We humbly ask the community to come together and honor Zachary Banda—not just for how he died, but for how he lived, and the love he showed in his final act.





All funds raised will be received by Carlos Saucada (Boyfriend of Suzanna) and subsequently transferred to Suzanna Banda (mother). These donations will be used to cover funeral and memorial expenses. Any remaining funds will be used by the family to help cover medical bills and other expenses associated with the passing of Zach.