A final act of love for Obi: Medical fundraiser

At 10:59 Sunday night, my daughter said goodbye to her very best friend. He stumbled into her life in a whirlwind of orange mischief in an apartment he wasnt allowed to be in. He reminded her, every single day without fault, that choosing to wake up every morning with him was her destiny. He lived beautifully, committed crime beyond measure, and made every single person that ever met him fall in love with him.





Tonight the world said goodbye to a cat, but she said goodbye to her whole world.





Orbital velocity (Obi) is the precise speed an object must travel tangentially to remain in a stable path around a larger body. This means, without it, the earth wouldn't spin the same way, or even at all. She couldn't have picked a better name for the one who kept hers spinning.

Sadly, Obi started getting crystals in his urine earlier this year and despite multiple vet visits, prescriptions and other interventions, the crystals still built up and he was severely blocked. In pain and in shock, he took his last ride to the hospital, where she sat by his side, saying her goodbyes :'(.

The emergency costs for Obi's care are the only thing she has left, and sadly she just doesn't have it.





Would you please help her say farewell by donating to Obi's medical fund?





We love you Obi xoxo