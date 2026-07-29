A Fight For My Baby Girl Diana

I adopted Diana at the age of 6 months old I was her Foster mom since she was 3 months old..Now from there both her parents done her wrong from day one of her little life & they went to prison for it as of Drugs around her. Now they are getting out and want to get Diana Back or have the right to see her. I legally adopted her and I'm all she knows she about to be 3 years old and I want her to have the very best.. I'm going back to court in August of this year and I been working on my ranch and got a job to save up for a lawyer to make sure I keep Diana safe and never worry about these people ever hurting her ever again.. Anything you can give a $1.00 anything will help my daughter for a life she deserve to be safe and happy with me who I love with all my heart & soul. Thank you for reading my story and anything you can do to help or just say a prayer for us I would appreciate it so much thank you and God bless.