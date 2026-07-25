A Father's Sacrifice Shouldn't Cost Everything

Imagine spending your entire life working to give your children a better future, only to watch everything you've built slip away.





This is the reality facing Jahangir Alam, my father, a devoted father of six children.





For years, my father worked tirelessly to support his family. Every decision he made was driven by one purpose: to create opportunities his children would never have had otherwise.





Like many parents, he took financial risks, worked long hours, and borrowed money with the hope of building a more secure future.





Instead, a business failure and years of financial hardship left him with debts of approximately £200,000, placing our family under overwhelming pressure.





Today, that burden threatens not only our financial stability but also our peace of mind and future.





The constant demands from creditors have taken a heavy emotional toll. The stress has affected my father's health, and our family now lives with uncertainty each day.





Yet despite these hardships, my father has never stopped putting his children first.





One of my father's greatest sacrifices was for me, his eldest son, Hemaet Reyad. I was born with albinism. Because the condition has significantly affected his eyesight and physical abilities,





My father believed education would give his son the opportunity to build an independent future.





Determined not to let his son's dreams fade, he borrowed even more money so I could pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.





It was never about wealth.





It was about giving his son a chance.





Today, while I continue my education, my family back home continues to carry an

overwhelming financial burden. My father is also responsible for supporting four daughters, and every member of the family has been affected by this crisis.





We are not asking for luxury.





We are asking for the opportunity to recover, rebuild, and move forward with dignity.





How Your Kindness Can Help





Every donation will help:





• Reduce the financial burden threatening our family's future.





• Support essential living expenses during this difficult period.





• Ease the emotional and financial pressure affecting my father's well-being.





• Help me continue the education my father sacrificed so much to provide.





• Give my family a chance to regain stability and rebuild our lives.





Why Your Support Matters





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, makes a difference. Every share helps our story reach another compassionate person.





Every act of generosity reminds my family that we are not facing this journey alone.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, colleagues, and community can make a meaningful impact.





Together, you can help restore hope to a father who never stopped believing in his children.





Transparency





This fundraiser has been created to support me and my family. All donations will be used responsibly for debt relief, essential family support, educational stability, and other financial needs directly related to my family's current circumstances. Updates will be shared whenever possible to keep supporters informed about the campaign's progress and impact.





Thank You





Thank you for taking the time to read our family's story. Your kindness, generosity, and compassion mean more than words can express.





Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, you are giving us something priceless: hope.





Thank you for standing with my father, me, and our family during one of the

most difficult chapters of our lives.





❤️ For a father who never stopped sacrificing.





❤️ For a son pursuing the future his father believed in.





❤️ For a family hoping for the chance to rebuild.





Thank you for your kindness. Every donation and every share brings us one step closer to hope.