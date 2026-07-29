A Father's Plea: Save My Son from a Rare Disease

Help Save My Teenage Son’s Life

My son is a teenager fighting Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), a rare disease that is slowly closing the blood vessels in his lungs and forcing his heart to work twice as hard to keep him breathing.

He should be worrying about school, friends, and his dreams. Instead, he struggles to climb the stairs without gasping for air. Some nights, I sit beside his bed to make sure his chest keeps rising.

His medications are the only thing keeping him alive, and they are devastatingly expensive. We have sold what we could. We have borrowed until there was nothing left. I have worked every extra shift my body could handle. And still, we have come up short.

We urgently need $7,320 to continue his treatment to keep his medication flowing and his specialist visits going.

I am not asking for pity. I am asking for a lifeline.

Whether you can give $5, $50, or simply share this page, you are giving my son something priceless: a chance. A chance to grow up. A chance to dream again. A chance to live.

Every share could reach the person whose kindness saves his life. Every prayer is felt.

From a father holding on with everything he has, THANK YOU. You are our hope.

Goal: $7,320 for treatment. For tomorrow. For my son.

Please donate. Please share. Please help us keep him here.