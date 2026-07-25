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A father’s love

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byErik White

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erik White

A father’s love

My daughter is the utmost light of my life. She’s my biggest supporter and cheerleader, source of encouragement, she’s my inspiration and the reason why I continue to push forward regardless of whatever the obstacle may be. Although even well into her adult years, she is just such a daddy’s girl and always makes me so proud of her own accomplishments.

My daughter is also a diehard Chris Brown fan; I think she loves HIM more than she loves ME sometimes lol. He is definitely her celebrity crush and this is the reason why I am hereby reaching out to you guys in this way.

I want to do something for my baby just as she always does for me, I would love to be able to take her to the Chris Brown and Usher concert. Not only because he is her everything but it would also be a great distraction from the events of our last few months; we just lost my sister, who was my daughter’s favorite aunt, to pancreatic cancer. This is still fresh and feels like it’s something that neither one of us will ever be able to accept. So in my attempt to at least distract her, I would love to be able to take my baby to see her idol live and in action.

As well as her bucket list place to visit is Las Vegas, therefore I would like to take her to the Las Vegas dates of the show, preferably the Sept. 18th show. But being that my hours were just cut at my job, and my bills backing up as a result, there is NO way that I would be able to afford such a gift. So this is why I am now reaching out to you guys in prayer for your compassion and generosity.

As I cannot even estimate what a trip like this would cost, I would be extremely grateful for whatever you can help me with.

God bless you and thank you for your time and even considering my plea.

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