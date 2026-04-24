A Father’s Last Wish: A Safe Home for My Son and M

My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leav
e our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We liv
e in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a
father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability
and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wis
h is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I ha
ve been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every d
ay is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a chi
ld who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can
grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for
my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our f
uture.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byMohamed said Waey
Fundraiser created byMohamed said Waey
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leav
e our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We liv
e in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a
father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability
and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wis
h is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I ha
ve been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every d
ay is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a chi
ld who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can
grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our future.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for
my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
My name is a father who is struggling with a severe back condition that has left me bedridden and unable to work. Every day is a challenge, not only because of the pain, but because I worry constantly about my young son and our f
uture.
We live in a rented home, and I have fallen behind on rent because I can no longer earn enough to support us. I have been informed that we may be forced to leave our home next month. The fear of not having a safe place for my child to sleep is something that keeps me awake day and night.
I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My greatest wish is simply to have a secure home where my son and I can live with dignity and safety. A place where he can grow up without the fear of losing his shelter.
Any donation, no matter how small, will help us move closer to stability and hope. Your kindness can make a life-changing difference for a father who is doing his best and for a child who deserves a safe future.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can
provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.provide.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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