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A Fathers Journey to Recovery and Redemption

Goal$41,500 CAD
Raised$600 CAD

Fundraiser created byLuke Anderson

A Fathers Journey to Recovery and Redemption

Hello, this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.


For most of my life, I have struggled with addiction and mental health battles that began when I was only 8 years old. What started as pain and brokenness in childhood slowly became a lifelong fight that has affected every part of my life. For years, I tried to hide my struggles, carry my burdens alone, and convince myself that I could overcome them without help.


But addiction and mental health struggles are powerful battles, and I have finally come to a place where I know I need treatment, healing, and support.


I am a husband to an incredible wife and a father to two amazingly beautiful daughters who deserve the very best version of me. They deserve a man who is healthy, present, strong in faith, and able to lead his family with love and stability. Most importantly, I want to become the godly man that God has called me to be.


I am a Christian man who believes in grace, redemption, and second chances. Even through my failures and struggles, I know God has not given up on me. I believe healing is possible, but I also know I cannot do this alone anymore.


Today, I am asking for help so I can enter treatment and begin the process of rebuilding my life — mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. The financial burden of treatment is more than my family can carry on our own, and that is why I am humbly reaching out for support.


Every donation will go toward treatment costs, recovery support, and helping me take the steps necessary to become the husband, father, and man of God my family needs me to be.


If you cannot donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me and my family.


I know this journey will not be easy, but I am ready to fight for my life, my marriage, my daughters, and my future.


Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and helping me take this step toward healing and recovery.


God bless and Thank you.


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