A Father’s Fight: Help Me Bring My Daughters Home

I'm reaching out because my family is facing one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.





Over the past several months, I've experienced setback after setback. Financial hardship, the loss of reliable transportation, and the strain of an ongoing custody case have left me fighting on multiple fronts. Through it all, I've continued doing everything I can to rebuild and create a safe, stable home for my daughters.





Right now, my biggest priority is my children. I'm working through the legal process because I believe they deserve a safe, loving, and stable environment. While that process continues, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Legal expenses, housing costs, transportation, and everyday bills have made it difficult to stay afloat despite my efforts to keep moving forward.





I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for a helping hand during one of the hardest seasons of my life. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward keeping a roof over my head, covering essential living expenses, transportation, and the costs associated with my custody case so I can continue fighting to be present in my daughters' lives.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media would mean just as much. Your support, prayers, and encouragement remind me that I'm not facing this alone.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my family. I remain hopeful that, with God's guidance and the kindness of others, brighter days are ahead.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you.