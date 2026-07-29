A fathers battle with cancer

Hi everyone my name is Annette and my husband Tony recently found out by accident that he has a rare form of stomach cancer that cannot be treated with chemotherapy or radiation which has come as a total shock to our family and it has turned our lives upside down.

To make matters worse for the past 2 years we’ve been fighting to get our superannuation back that was stolen through a fraudulent super fund and all our insurances were tied up in that fund so we’ve had to start a new fund all over again at 55 nearing retirement age.

I don’t work because of health issues and I stay home to look out for our son who is intellectually disabled so we only have Tony’s income to rely on and as of the 26th of May he will have the cancer cut out of his stomach which is going to take months to heal from then we will be at risk of losing everything.

We are very private and proud and it’s been very hard for us to ask for help so any help is greatly appreciated

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