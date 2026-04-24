A Father Search for Peace in Symphony Park

I am a father who has carried deep loss after losing my firstborn daughter, Cymphoni, and my grandson. In the middle of grief, I started searching for peace, stability, and a place where I could continue to heal while still creating.

That search led me to Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas — a community whose name feels deeply connected to my daughter’s name and to the peace I have been praying for. What feels like a sign to me has become a vision for a new beginning.

My goal is to secure a 1-bedroom live/work space at about $4,000 per month for 7 months, giving me the stability to keep building my content creation, clothing brand, and music production while living in a peaceful environment. This would allow me to keep turning pain into purpose through art, imagination, and creative work.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer helps me move toward that peace and keep this journey going.