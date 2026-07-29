A Father Rebuilding One Step at a Time

My name is Michael, and asking for help has never come easily for me.

Over the past year, my family has gone through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. After the breakdown of my marriage, I've been working to rebuild a stable home for my youngest son while also facing health challenges that have made working difficult.

Even through everything, I haven't given up. Every day I continue looking for ways to move forward, provide for my family, and rebuild our lives one step at a time.

As part of that rebuilding, we've started making much-needed repairs to our home ourselves. While we've made progress, there's still a long way to go before everything is finished.

I'm creating this fundraiser because we could truly use a helping hand during this season. Donations will help with essential living expenses, housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, home repair materials, and other basic household needs while I continue working toward financial stability.

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness and support remind us that we don't have to walk through difficult seasons alone. May God bless you and your family.