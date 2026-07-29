A Father of 3 Working 7 Days a Week — Please Help

My name is Alan. I'm a husband, a father of three wonderful boys, and a man of deep faith. I believe with everything in me that God places the right people in front of us at exactly the right time — and I'm trusting Him now to bring this to the right hearts.





In January, I lost my job. It shook us, but it didn't break us — because my faith is bigger than my circumstances. Since then I've been working contract jobs to keep my family going, with my current contract running through August. On top of that, I drive Amazon Flex to fill in the gaps. Seven days a week. No days off. Because my wife and three boys are worth every bit of it, and I know God honors the man who doesn't quit.





My truck is how all of that is possible. It gets me to my contract work. It's how I run Amazon Flex. Without it, both income streams are gone — and my family's stability goes with it.





Here's what makes this so hard: I took out a $48,000 auto loan through Toyota Financial Services, and I've already paid back over $32,000 of it. Through a job loss, through uncertainty, through grinding seven-day weeks — I kept paying. I am so close to the finish line.





But now Toyota is threatening to accelerate the loan, meaning they could demand the full remaining balance immediately and repossess my truck. Everything I've paid would be lost. I would lose my ability to work. I refuse to believe that's how this story ends.





I need $16,000 to pay off the balance, keep my truck, and keep providing for my family.





I'm not asking for a handout. I work seven days a week — that should say everything. I'm just asking for God's people to come alongside me for this one moment so I can keep going.





If you feel led to give — $10, $25, $50, anything — it goes straight toward the payoff. If you can't give, please share. God may have put this in front of you specifically so someone else can see it.





I'm grateful beyond words. May God bless you and your family abundantly for whatever you do!!!